No new COVID-19 cases in N.S. Wednesday after 800 people tested

Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

There are currently three active cases in the province and no one is in hospital.

Nova Scotia Health Authority labs completed 801 tests on Tuesday, according to a news release from the Department of Health.

The most recent case was identified in the central zone on Sunday, but the province has not released details about potential community spread or whether that person was isolating.

Public Health is also warning of possible COVID-19 exposure at the Canada Games Centre in Halifax.

To date, Nova Scotia has had 1,086 positive cases and 65 deaths. No one is currently in hospital.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

P.E.I. reported two new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of active cases to nine.

New Brunswick reported no new cases on Tuesday with two active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases and has two active cases as of Tuesday.

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms of COVID-19 should go to this website to see if they should call 811 for further assessment:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the 811 website:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

