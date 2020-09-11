No new COVID-19 cases, but N.S. investigating positive test from another province

Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 for the fourth day in a row.

There are currently two active cases in the province.

In a release on Friday, Nova Scotia Public Health said it is managing and investigating another case of COVID-19 that is in Nova Scotia, but was identified in another province.

That case is not being included in the total number of positive cases in Nova Scotia. The province did not say where this case was identified.

Labs with the Nova Scotia Health Authority completed 1,212 tests on Thursday.

The last positive case in the province was confirmed on Sunday. That individual is a home-care nurse in the central zone who previously tested positive for the virus.

Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, said on Wednesday that the person previously had COVID-19 in May and had recovered.

Strang said the most recent test result was inconclusive, but it was being treated as a new positive case.

To date, there have been 1,086 positive cases of COVID-19 and 65 deaths in Nova Scotia.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

P.E.I. reported two new cases on Wednesday but has seen its active case total drop from 11 to 8 by week's end.

New Brunswick has two active cases. One new case was reported on Thursday, but that person is a New Brunswick resident currently in Quebec.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases on Wednesday and has one active case.

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms of COVID-19 should go to this website to see if they should call 811 for further assessment:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the 811 website:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

MORE TOP STORIES