No new COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia on Thursday

Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

There are 19 active cases in the province, down by one from Wednesday's update.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority completed 891 tests on Wednesday.

The three new cases announced this week are in the central zone, but the province says they are connected to earlier cases and not related to the Clayton Park cluster.

Overall, Nova Scotia has recorded 1,134 positive cases and 65 deaths related to the virus.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

New Brunswick reported one new case Thursday. It has 13 active cases. The province has announced that an outbreak at special-care home in Moncton is officially over

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases Thursday. It has seven active cases.

P.E.I. reported one new case Wednesday. The province has four active cases.

