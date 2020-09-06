Acadia University student sanctioned for failing to self-isolate

A student at Acadia University in Wolfville, N.S., has been sanctioned under the university's code of conduct for failing to self-isolate, the university confirmed Sunday.

In an email, spokesperson Sherri Turner said the sanction came as a result of a community tip. She would not say how the student was sanctioned.

Last month, the province said all post-secondary students coming to Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic bubble would have to self-isolate for 14 days and get tested three times for COVID-19 before attending to class or going out into the community.

So far, at least two other students have been caught breaking that rule — one at Université Sainte-Anne in Church Point and one at St. Francis Xavier University student in Antigonish.

No new cases Sunday

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Nova Scotia on Sunday, while the total number of active cases dropped from five to three.

The province completed 998 tests on Saturday with no positive results.

Nova Scotia has recorded 79,743 negative test results overall and 1,085 positive cases.

There have been 65 deaths. No one is in hospital related to the virus.

Also, 1,017 cases are considered resolved.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

New Brunswick reported no new cases Sunday and has three active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case Saturday and has two active cases.

P.E.I. reported a new case Friday and has three active cases.

