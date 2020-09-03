No new COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia for 2nd day in a row

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Nova Scotia for the second day in a row.

The province currently has six active cases, according to a Department of Health news release Thursday.

No new cases were identified Wednesday, when 1,335 tests were done by Nova Scotia Health's labs.

To date, Nova Scotia has 77,685 negative test results, 1,085 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths related to the virus, according to the province. No one is currently in hospital.

Also, 1,014 cases are now considered resolved.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

New Brunswick has four active cases as of Thursday.

Newfoundland and Labrador has one active case as of Wednesday.

P.E.I. has no active cases as of Tuesday.

Symptoms list

Anyone with the following symptoms of COVID-19 should go to this website to see if they should call 811 for further assessment:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.



