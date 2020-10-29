Nova Scotia reports no new COVID-19 cases on Thursday

Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. There are now four active cases in the province.

Nova Scotia Health Authority labs completed 915 tests on Wednesday, according to a news release.

On Wednesday, the province began rolling out online booking for COVID-19 tests in the central zone.

To date, Nova Scotia has had 1,102 positive cases and 65 deaths. No one is currently in hospital related to the virus.

Wednesday's numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

New Brunswick reported three new cases on Wednesday. There were 47 active cases in the province.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases on Wednesday and there were four active cases.

reported no new cases on Wednesday and there were four active cases. P.E.I. had one active case as of Tuesday.

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms should visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the website or call 811:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

MORE TOP STORIES