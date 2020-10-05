No new COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia reported Monday

Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

There are still three active cases in the province and one person with the virus remains in intensive care, according to a news release from the Deparment of Health.

While cases in Nova Scotia remain low, the province is reminding people to continue to be vigilant about COVID safety protocols over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Provincial labs completed 576 tests on Sunday.

Nova Scotia has had 1,089 positive cases and 65 deaths related to the virus.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

New Brunswick reported no new cases Sunday with three active cases remaining. A new case was found Saturday. The province is also is monitoring an outbreak in Baileyville, Maine, which is near St. Stephen, N.B.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case of COVID-19 on Saturday and one connected case on Sunday. The earlier case was travel-related. The case — a man in his 60s — died while in self-isolation. He had recently travelled to Canada from Central Africa. He travelled from Toronto to Halifax on Air Canada Flight 604 and from Halifax to Deer Lake on Air Canada Flight 8876. The province has four active cases.

P.E.I. reported two new cases on Sunday. They are unrelated and involve travel outside the Atlantic bubble. The two people infected are in self-isolation. The province has three active cases.

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms of COVID-19 should visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the 811 website:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

