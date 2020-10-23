5th day in a row for no new COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 for a fifth day in a row.

There are four active cases in the province. No one is currently in hospital in Nova Scotia related to the virus.

The province is urging Nova Scotians to avoid unnecessary travel to the Campbellton-Restigouche area of New Brunswick due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority completed 786 tests on Thursday.

To date, Nova Scotia has had 1,097 positive cases and 65 deaths.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms should visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the website or call 811:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

