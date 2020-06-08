No new COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia on Monday

Nova Scotia announced no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, and said it's overhauling the way it reports data on the virus.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab in Halifax completed 293 Nova Scotia tests on Sunday, which were all negative, the province said in a news release.

To date, the province has had 1,059 confirmed cases of the virus.

The Northwood long-term care home in Halifax currently has one resident with an active case of COVID-19. There are no active cases among staff, the province said.

It's unclear if there are other active cases of the virus in the province.

Data changes

In the news release, the province said data sources are being reconciled and consolidated to ensure all publicly available data comes from a single source: Panorama, Nova Scotia's public health reporting system. Updated data will be reported later this week.

Nova Scotia's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang has said there may be delays leading to the number of recoveries and positive tests not adding up.

On Sunday, the province listed 999 recoveries out of 1,059 positive tests. There have been 61 deaths in the province related to COVID-19.

Updated symptoms list

The list of COVID-19 symptoms recently expanded. People with one or more of the following list of symptoms are asked to visit 811's website:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.

