1 week with no new COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia
As cases surge in New Brunswick, province makes indoor mask use mandatory
There are no new COVID-19 cases identified in Nova Scotia on Friday, marking one week without a new case in the province.
Nova Scotia has three active cases in the province and one person is hospitalized in relation to the virus, according to a news release.
The Nova Scotia Health Authority completed 874 tests on Thursday.
To date, Nova Scotia has had 1,089 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths.
The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:
- New Brunswick reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and there are currently 24 active cases in the province. One case is connected to a high school in Campbellton, while the majority of cases are related to an outbreak at a special care home in Moncton. There are also two potential community exposure sites to COVID-19 in Moncton, at the Costco Optical Centre and the St-Hubert restaurant. In light of the new cases, New Brunswick has also made masks mandatory in most indoor public places effective immediately.
- Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases on Thursday, but the province is urging people who have returned to N.L. from three job sites to get tested. There are four active cases.
- P.E.I. reported no new cases on Tuesday. The province has three active cases.
Despite the increase in cases in New Brunswick, a spokesperson for the Nova Scotia government said the province has no intention of changing its border protocols at this time.
Symptoms
Anyone with one of the following symptoms of COVID-19 should visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811:
- Fever.
- Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the 811 website:
- Sore throat.
- Headache.
- Shortness of breath.
- Runny nose.