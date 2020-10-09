Skip to Main Content
1 week with no new COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia·New

No new cases were identified in the province on Friday after 874 tests were done on Thursday. There are three active cases in Nova Scotia. Meanwhile, New Brunswick has made mask use mandatory in indoor public spaces.

A man wears a mask as he exits a Toronto Transit Commission subway station in Toronto in July. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

There are no new COVID-19 cases identified in Nova Scotia on Friday, marking one week without a new case in the province.

Nova Scotia has three active cases in the province and one person is hospitalized in relation to the virus, according to a news release.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority completed 874 tests on Thursday.

To date, Nova Scotia has had 1,089 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

Despite the increase in cases in New Brunswick, a spokesperson for the Nova Scotia government said the province has no intention of changing its border protocols at this time.

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms of COVID-19 should visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811:

  • Fever.
  • Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the 811 website:

  • Sore throat.
  • Headache.
  • Shortness of breath.
  • Runny nose.
