1 week with no new COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia

There are no new COVID-19 cases identified in Nova Scotia on Friday, marking one week without a new case in the province.

Nova Scotia has three active cases in the province and one person is hospitalized in relation to the virus, according to a news release.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority completed 874 tests on Thursday.

To date, Nova Scotia has had 1,089 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

Despite the increase in cases in New Brunswick, a spokesperson for the Nova Scotia government said the province has no intention of changing its border protocols at this time.

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms of COVID-19 should visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the 811 website:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

MORE TOP STORIES