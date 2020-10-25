No new COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia, 6 remain

No new COVID-19 cases were reported in the province on Sunday.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority completed 612 tests on Saturday, with none of them positive.

Six known active cases remain in the province, with the latest three announced Saturday. The latest three are related to travel outside of the Atlantic Region.

So far, Nova Scotia has had 108,690 negative test results, 1,100 positive cases and 65 deaths. No one is currently in hospital related to the virus.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

New Brunswick reported two new cases Saturday. It has 72 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case and 10 active cases Saturday. The province is asking passengers who travelled on Air Canada Flight 690 from Toronto to St. John's on Oct. 20 to call 811 to arrange for COVID-19 testing.

P.E.I. reported no new cases and one active case on Friday.

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms should visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the website or call 811:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

