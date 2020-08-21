Province has no new COVID-19 cases; 5 active cases

Nova Scotia reported no new COVID-19 cases Friday and extended the state of emergency until Sept. 6.

Nova Scotia has five active cases, the Department of Health and Wellness said. The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 641 Nova Scotia tests yesterday.

The province has recorded 1,077 positive COVID-19 cases and 70,315 negative tests since the pandemic began in March. One person is in hospital with the virus.

New Brunswick reported two new cases Friday and has eight active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases and two active cases Thursday.

P.E.I. reported three new cases and four active cases Wednesday.

Anyone with the following symptoms of COVID-19 should go tot https://811.novascotia.ca to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.

