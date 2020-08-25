No new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, now down to 4 active in N.S.

Nova Scotia now has four active cases of COVID-19, down from seven on Monday.

No new cases were identified in the province on Monday, after the QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 547 tests.

To date, Nova Scotia has had 1,080 positive cases and 65 deaths related to the virus. The most recent death was reported on Sunday. No one is currently in hospital.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

New Brunswick has nine active cases but reported no new cases on Monday.

Newfoundland and Labrador has no new cases on Monday, marking two weeks since the last new case and four days without any active cases.

P.E.I. has three active cases as of Tuesday.

Symptoms

Anyone with the following symptoms of COVID-19 should go to this website to see if they should call 811 for further assessment:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.

