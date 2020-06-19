Nova Scotia marks 10 straight days without new case of COVID-19

Nova Scotia hasn't had a new case of COVID-19 in 10 days and is down to a single unresolved case.

There were 543 people tested at the QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab on Thursday.

The last new case was identified on June 9.

"I'm very encouraged by our progress. We've achieved this because Nova Scotians have taken this virus seriously and followed public health protocols and advice," said Premier Stephen McNeil in a news release.

"Please enjoy this beautiful weather and time with your friends and family responsibly. While we've been able to loosen restrictions, it is important that everyone remains vigilant."

The province said it has two people in hospital due to the virus and one of them is in intensive care. But one case is considered resolved despite that person remaining in hospital.

On Thursday, the premier announced that the province was loosening gathering restrictions, allowing people to get together in groups of 10 without physical distancing, and reopening playgrounds.

Groups of up to 50 are allowed either inside or outside, but physical distancing must be observed.

To date, there have been 1,061 cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia and 62 related deaths.

The province continues to encourage good hand washing and physical distancing.

Symptoms list

People with one or more of the following COVID-19 symptoms are asked to visit 811's website:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.

MORE TOP STORIES