No new cases of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia Wednesday

Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday for the ninth consecutive day.

The province's labs completed 902 tests on Tuesday, with zero positive results, the Department of Health and Wellness said in a news release.

One active case remains in the province, and no one with the virus is in hospital.

On Tuesday, the province announced hospital inpatients will be allowed to have two support people or family caregivers visit at the same time . That comes into effect Thursday.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

New Brunswick reported no new cases Tuesday and has three active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases Monday and has two active cases.

P.E.I. reported Tuesday it has one active case.

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms of COVID-19 should go to this website to see if they should call 811 for further assessment:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the 811 website:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

