No new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia Sunday

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Nova Scotia Sunday.

Five cases previously identified remain active, but none of those who are sick are in hospital.

The QEII microbiology lab completed 856 tests on Saturday and all were negative for the virus. Nova Scotia has had 75,144 negative test results overall.

Of the 1,083 positive Nova Scotia cases, 1,013 are now considered to be resolved. There have been 65 deaths related to the virus in the province.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

New Brunswick has four active cases but reported no new cases Sunday.

Newfoundland and Labrador had one active case as of Saturday.

P.E.I. had three active cases as of Wednesday.

Symptoms

Anyone with the following symptoms of COVID-19 should go to this website to see if they should call 811 for further assessment:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.

