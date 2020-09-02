No new COVID-19 cases found in N.S. Wednesday as province gives school update
The province is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with six active cases remaining. Premier Stephen McNeil and Education Minister Zach Churchill will also provide a school update Wednesday afternoon.
Nova Scotia Health is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with six active cases remaining.
On Tuesday, 961 tests were done by Nova Scotia Health's labs.
Premier Stephen McNeil and Education Minister Zach Churchill are expected to give a back to school update Wednesday afternoon.
To date, Nova Scotia has 76,935 negative test results, 1,085 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths related to the virus. No one is currently in hospital.
Also 1,014 cases are now considered resolved.
The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:
- New Brunswick has four active cases as of Wednesday.
- Newfoundland and Labrador has one active case as of Tuesday.
- P.E.I. has zero active cases as of Tuesday.
Symptoms list
Anyone with the following symptoms of COVID-19 should go to this website to see if they should call 811 for further assessment:
- Fever (chills, sweats).
- Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
- Sore throat.
- Headache.
- Shortness of breath.
- Muscle aches.
- Sneezing.
- Nasal congestion/runny nose.
- Hoarse voice.
- Diarrhea.
- Unusual fatigue.
- Loss of sense of smell or taste.
- Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.
