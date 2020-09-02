No new COVID-19 cases found in N.S. Wednesday as province gives school update

Nova Scotia Health is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with six active cases remaining.

On Tuesday, 961 tests were done by Nova Scotia Health's labs.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Education Minister Zach Churchill are expected to give a back to school update Wednesday afternoon.

To date, Nova Scotia has 76,935 negative test results, 1,085 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths related to the virus. No one is currently in hospital.

Also 1,014 cases are now considered resolved.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

New Brunswick has four active cases as of Wednesday.

Newfoundland and Labrador has one active case as of Tuesday.

P.E.I. has zero active cases as of Tuesday.

Symptoms list

Anyone with the following symptoms of COVID-19 should go to this website to see if they should call 811 for further assessment:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.

