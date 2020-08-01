No new COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia, 2 remain active

A day after the province announced two new cases of COVID-19, Nova Scotia had no new cases in Saturday's update.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 440 tests, all negative, on Friday.

Two cases were identified Thursday in the Central Zone. They were the first for Nova Scotia in more than two weeks.

According to the province, they are Nova Scotians who travelled outside of Canada but have been in self-isolation since returning to the province.

Nova Scotia has recorded 63,912 negative test results, 1,069 positive cases and 64 deaths. There are no cases in hospital in the province due to the virus.

Neither of the two active cases are in hospital.

Friday was also the first day for mandatory use of non-medical masks in most indoor public spaces in the province.

Symptoms list

People with one or more of the following COVID-19 symptoms are asked to visit 811's website:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.

MORE TOP STORIES