No new cases of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia Sunday

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Nova Scotia Sunday, marking the first such day in two months.

There have also been three recoveries since Saturday, which leaves 28 active cases in the province.

"Seeing a low number of cases recently and now none today reflects the good work of Nova Scotians in following the Public Health protocols," said Premier Stephen McNeil in a release.

"Monday is a big day in our province with students returning to school. We can all help protect our students, teachers, and staff by staying vigilant: wearing a mask, limiting social contacts, distancing, washing our hands and staying home if feeling unwell."

The Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 1,343 tests on Saturday, according to the release.

Rapid COVID-19 testing is also underway Sunday at the Sackville Heights Community Centre in Middle Sackville from 12 to 5:30 p.m. People can get a walk-in rapid COVID-19 test if they are over the age of 16, have not travelled, have no symptoms, have not visited a potential exposure location and have not been in contact with someone who has tested positive.

'Not out of the woods'

In Sunday's release, Nova Scotia Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang said it's been eight weeks since the province has last had a zero-case day.

"I'm pleased to see that we have no new cases today, but we are not out of the woods yet," he said. "If we want to continue this trend of little to no new cases, we must follow all the Public Health measures."

The province is urging post-secondary students who have returned to Nova Scotia from outside of the Atlantic provinces to book a COVID-19 test on the sixth, seventh or eighth day of their isolation, regardless if they have symptoms.

Any students experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 must complete a self-assessment online or call 811. Students will still be required to finish their isolation period even with a negative result.

A second case of COVID-19 was recently identified at St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish. The student has been self-isolating in residence.

On Friday,the premier announced that anyone coming into the province from New Brunswick must now self-isolate, due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in the province.

New Brunswick reported 30 new cases on Saturday, prompting more rules about students who travel into the province for custody agreements or school.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Atlantic provinces are:

New Brunswick reported 14 new cases on Sunday with 184 active cases. Every zone of the province has been rolled back to orange-phase restrictions to deal with the growing number of cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case on Sunday. There are five active cases in the province, with one person in hospital.

P.E.I. had one new case and eight active cases in Thursday's update.

