No new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as N.S. marks one year since first case

Nova Scotia health officials reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday — the one-year anniversary of the first presumptive cases of the coronavirus detected in the province.

There are now 17 active cases in the province. Nova Scotia Health labs completed 1,667 tests on Sunday.

"As we reflect on the one-year anniversary of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, we can be proud of our efforts to slow the spread of the virus," said Premier Iain Rankin in a release.

"This year has been far from easy, but Nova Scotians have stepped up and done their part by following the public health measures."

Vaccine eligibility expands

As of Monday, anyone who is 80 or older and was born between Jan. 1 and Aug. 31 can book an appointment online or by calling 1-833-797-7772 to get a vaccine at a community clinic. Previously, only those 80 and older born between January and April were eligible.

Starting Tuesday, those who are 63 or 64 years old can get the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine at a pharmacy or doctor's office by booking online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.

Bookings cannot be done in person and walk-ins will be turned away.

As of March 14, the province said 48,077 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 16,113 second doses.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported five new cases on Sunday for a total of 37 known active cases. One person is in hospital related to COVID-19.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases on Sunday. The province has 52 known active cases. Three people are in hospital related to COVID-19, including two in intensive care.

P.E.I. had no new cases and 16 active cases in its most recent update on Friday.

