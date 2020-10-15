No new cases of COVID-19, 1 recovery in Nova Scotia

One more person in Nova Scotia has recovered from COVID-19 as no new cases were reported Thursday.

In a news release, Public Health said 907 tests were completed at Nova Scotia Health Authority labs — a big jump from the 401 tests completed the previous day and the largest number of tests in more than a week.

Three active cases are left in the province, with one person currently hospitalized in intensive care.

On Wednesday, Nova Scotia Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang said despite growing outbreaks in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia has no plans to close the border.

He said the outbreaks do not pose an increased risk to Nova Scotians at this time because there is no evidence of community spread.

The latest cases of the virus in Nova Scotia were reported on Saturday. Two of those cases were related to travel and a third was a close contact of the travellers, according to the Department of Health and Wellness. All three have been self-isolating.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

New Brunswick had eight new cases on Wednesday, and there were a total of 90 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

P.E.I. had no new cases reported as of Tuesday. There were three active cases on P.E.I.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and had eight known active cases.

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms of COVID-19 should visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the website or call 811:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

