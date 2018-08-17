No more free transit in Halifax starting August 1

Starting on August 1, Halifax Transit users will once again be required to pay a fare to take the bus or ferry.

Fare collection was put on hold in April to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Other measures put in place included passengers using the rear door to enter, and reduced capacity. On August 1, passengers can again use the front door and there will no longer be any capacity restrictions.

But buses and ferries will continue to operate on a reduced schedule.

March and April bus passes will still be honoured until August 31, and April passes can continue to be purchased by any retailer still carrying them.

Mandatory masks starting Friday

Starting Friday all passengers and drivers will be required to wear non-medical masks on transit, including private taxis and shuttles. Children under two and people with a valid medical reason for not wearing a mask are exempt.

Transit riders are responsible for bringing their own mask, according to a July 21 press release from Halifax Transit, but staff will continue to periodically hand out free masks at various locations across the municipality.

Times and locations will be announced in advance on Halifax Transit's Twitter page.

