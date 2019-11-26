Workers won't be laid off at CN's Autoport in Eastern Passage, says union

The union representing workers at the Autoport facility in Eastern Passage, N.S., says CN Rail has rescinded layoff notices sent to 70 workers during an eight-day strike.

The workers were set to be laid off beginning Nov. 28.

The Autoport is a vehicle processing and transshipment facility operated by CN Rail. Nearly 185,000 vehicles per year make their way through the Autoport, the Port of Halifax's website says.

Teamsters Canada announced Tuesday it reached a tentative deal with CN Rail to end the strike, establishing an agreement-in-principle to renew the collective agreement for more than 3,000 railway workers

The cross-country CN workers strike caused a slowdown at the Autoport because trains couldn't reach the facility. Numerous shipments of goods and commodities were disrupted by the strike.

Initially, all 250 Unifor members at the Autoport received layoff notices, then CN changed its plans and last week it reissued notices to 70 people who work in rail and operations.

But in a statement Tuesday, Unifor confirmed all of the layoff notices have been rescinded.

