Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nova Scotia

No injuries reported as teen driver crashes vehicle into Fall River house

A 17-year-old driver crashed her car into a house in Fall River, N.S., early Sunday. The house sustained major damage.

RCMP say driver was sole occupant of Jeep that was driving on Highway 2

CBC News ·
A photo of a vehicle that drove into a house is shown.
RCMP say there weren't any injuries when a 17-year-old girl drove her vehicle into a home in Fall River, N.S., early Sunday. (RCMP)

A 17-year-old girl crashed her vehicle into a house in Fall River, N.S., early Sunday, causing major damage.

RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall said the driver was the sole occupant of a Jeep that was driving on Highway 2 toward Elmsdale. Her vehicle went off the road, through a fence and into the house.

"When it approached a curve in the road, the vehicle continued on straight as opposed to negotiating the curve," he said.

There were no injuries to the driver or the occupants of the home, said Marshall.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now