No injuries reported as teen driver crashes vehicle into Fall River house

A 17-year-old girl crashed her vehicle into a house in Fall River, N.S., early Sunday, causing major damage.

RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall said the driver was the sole occupant of a Jeep that was driving on Highway 2 toward Elmsdale. Her vehicle went off the road, through a fence and into the house.

"When it approached a curve in the road, the vehicle continued on straight as opposed to negotiating the curve," he said.

There were no injuries to the driver or the occupants of the home, said Marshall.

A roadside screening test was administered, he said, and the driver did not have any alcohol in her system. Marshall said it's unclear if speed was a factor.



An investigation is underway.



