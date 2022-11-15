No injuries reported in Eastern Passage fire early Tuesday

No one was injured during an early morning duplex fire in Eastern Passage, N.S., Tuesday.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency received a call about a fire on McKay Lane around 7:45 a.m. AT.

Kevin Dean, the assistant deputy chief, said the structure was "fully involved" when crews arrived.

"[The fire] was through the roof so they immediately went into defensive operations, which means they fought the fire from the exterior," Dean said Tuesday morning.

The fire was extinguished by mid-morning. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Several crews were called in to fight the fire, and Dean said a tanker was called to assist with water supply.

The fire was extinguished by mid-morning. Dean said the building has "extensive damage" but all residents were able to get out safely.

He said fire investigators are now on scene, and the cause is still to be determined.

The Canadian Red Cross was also called in to assist the residents with emergency needs. Six people were displaced by the fire.

A Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency crew member is seen assessing the damage after an early morning duplex fire in Eastern Passage. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

