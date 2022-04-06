No end in sight to Université Sainte-Anne faculty strike

The faculty strike at Nova Scotia's only French language post-secondary institution is now five weeks old with no end in sight.

Professors and librarians at Université Sainte-Anne, a small school in the province's southwest, went on strike March 3.

"We never imagined our university would decline binding arbitration that has worked elsewhere," said English professor Darryl Whetter as he walked the picket line on Wednesday in front of the campus in Church Point.

"No one anticipated a six-week-long strike and if the students do lose the semester, this could be a multi-month strike."

The last collective agreement was initially set to expire in July 2020, but the parties agreed to an extension because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Negotiations then began in October 2021 and the first meeting between the two sides with a conciliator was held Jan. 20.

The union said it is seeking pay equity with professors in English-speaking institutions. It also wants to rebalance the workload to meet requirements of a new strategic plan announced by the university.

On Tuesday, the administration of the school posted an update on its website stating the chief conciliator for the province of Nova Scotia had formulated a solution for the two bargaining teams.

"He proposed that all outstanding articles be brought before a three-person conciliation board, with each party having its own representative and one neutral representative," the update said.

The school said it was "quick to accept this solution, which would end the strike," but that the association that represents faculty and librarians rejected it.

Most students at the school have been supportive of their professors leaving the classroom to walk the picket line. But their patience is being tested as the last day for classes is supposed to be next Thursday and a possible extension of the semester is a possibility.

"We're hoping that it won't get extended but I think that's what we're looking at right now," said Cailey Wood, a third-year student from Prince Edward Island. "That would affect any summer jobs students would be taking or spring courses that we were planning on taking."

The school has smaller campuses in four other locations around the province.

Efforts to interview school president Allister Surette were unsuccessful.

The final paragraph of the statement on the school website does not sound hopeful for a quick end to the strike.

"The Board of Governors must maintain its ability to make decisions required for the management of the university. For this reason, the Board will not send the issue of management rights to arbitration."

For students expecting to graduate this spring the strike has put them in a tenuous situation and they don't know what is going to happen. The professors walking the picket line know what's at stake for their students.

"It's not just one semester or five credits that's hanging in the balance here," said Whetter. "There are students who can't get their degree without us getting back into the classroom."

