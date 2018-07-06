Nova Scotia's police watchdog will not be pressing charges against an officer after a woman alleged she had sex with him to get out of a ticket.

​The Serious Incident Response Team released a report that said the woman gave an initial statement to the Halifax Regional Police last year after her husband told police his wife had been sexually assaulted by the officer.

It all began in 2012, when the woman was in a near collision with a motorcycle.

The officer and the woman, who remain unnamed, both have significantly different accounts of what happened six years ago, and in the years following.

The woman said she had consumed alcohol and he suggested she should follow him to his place if she didn't want to get a ticket.

Both agree that the two then had consensual sex at the officer's home, but the woman says she was motivated to do so to get out of the ticket — which would make the sex non-voluntary.

However, the officer was not in a position to issue a ticket to the woman as he was not the lead officer.

The woman later said she was actually the one who brought up the ticket to the officer in the first place.

The two met again in 2016 when the woman said she contacted the officer after what she called a ticket from a mixup over her drivers' licence at the Department of Motor Vehicles.

The officer came to her residence and the two discussed the ticket.

She said the officer then exposed himself, asking her to perform oral sex. She said she refused.

The woman said the officer also asked her to provide photos of herself, which she did. She said she sent what may have been suggestive photos in order to get rid of the ticket.

Officer denies ticket talk

The officer provided a statement in March. He confirmed he was at the scene of the near collision in 2012.

He said he spoke with the woman at the scene and she flirted with him. He invited her to his residence where they had consensual intercourse.

He denied having any conversation with the woman about the ticket. He also denied giving her an alcoholic drink and said he observed no signs of intoxication at any point during the day.

The officer said that in 2016 the woman sent him a text message asking if he wanted to hook up, which he assumed meant sexual intercourse, and gave him her address.

Once he was at her residence, he said the woman began speaking about motor vehicle tickets and he told her he couldn't help her.

He said the woman then exposed herself to him and he asked if he could take a picture, which she allowed. The officer took several photos and said he then exposed his penis, which the woman touched.

Explicit photos

The SIRT investigator was provided with four photographs taken that day by the officer. All of the photos are explicit, and one shows the woman smiling.

In March, the woman was told the officer had been interviewed and had provided photos.

The woman told the investigator she had sent the officer pictures of herself, but denied the officer took photos of her in 2016. She asked to see the photos, but was not allowed.

However, when the nature of the photos was explained to her, she said, "Maybe I did let him take pictures to get him out the door, you understand? It's funny that I didn't remember that."

The woman also said, "I was flirting with him to fix my ticket the second time, I guess I was leading him on."

No charges

The report concluded that the woman and the officer differed significantly in their accounting of events and the woman failed to tell investigators information that was important to the case.

SIRT concluded the woman's statements and her recollection are questionable and do not provide evidence to establish the officer committed sexual assault.

Felix Cacchione, SIRT's director, said "there were no reasonable grounds for the laying of any charge."

Const. Carol McIsaac confirmed the police are not investigating the case. Police would not comment further on the officer involved in the matter.