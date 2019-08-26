Skip to Main Content
No charges laid in death of Halifax pedestrian struck by SUV
Nova Scotia

No charges laid in death of Halifax pedestrian struck by SUV

The 69-year-old woman was crossing Oak Street near Oxford Street and was hit shortly before 1 p.m. on July 25.

Halifax Regional Police have concluded their investigation

CBC News ·
The woman was struck just before 1 p.m. on July 25 while crossing Oak Street in Halifax. She died three days later. (Name withheld by request)

Halifax Regional Police will not lay charges in a car-pedestrian fatality on July 25 in Halifax.

69-year-old woman was crossing Oak Street near Oxford Street and was hit shortly before 1 p.m.

She died three days later in hospital as a result of her injuries.

The driver of the SUV, a 31-year-old woman, was uninjured.

Police released a statement Monday saying they have concluded their investigation and there will be no charges.

MORE TOP STORIES

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|