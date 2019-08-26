No charges laid in death of Halifax pedestrian struck by SUV
The 69-year-old woman was crossing Oak Street near Oxford Street and was hit shortly before 1 p.m. on July 25.
Halifax Regional Police have concluded their investigation
Halifax Regional Police will not lay charges in a car-pedestrian fatality on July 25 in Halifax.
A 69-year-old woman was crossing Oak Street near Oxford Street and was hit shortly before 1 p.m.
She died three days later in hospital as a result of her injuries.
The driver of the SUV, a 31-year-old woman, was uninjured.
Police released a statement Monday saying they have concluded their investigation and there will be no charges.
MORE TOP STORIES