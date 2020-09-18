No known cases of COVID-19 remain in N.S. as province renews state of emergency

There are no known active cases of COVID-19 left in Nova Scotia and it has been 11 days since the province identified a new one.

No new cases were identified among 1,166 Nova Scotia tests completed at the province's labs on Thursday, according to a news release from the health department.

The province will also renew the state of emergency.

The order takes effect at noon Sunday and runs until Oct. 4, unless the government terminates or extends it.

Nova Scotia has recorded 86,031 negative test results, 1,086 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths since March.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

New Brunswick reported no new cases and one active case Friday.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases and one active case Thursday.

P.E.I. reported Tuesday it had one active case.

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms of COVID-19 should go to this website to see if they should call 811 for further assessment:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the 811 website:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.



