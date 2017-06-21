Cameras won't be installed in Dartmouth park where teen was killed

Surveillance cameras will not be installed in a Dartmouth, N.S., park where 18-year-old Chelsie Probert was stabbed to death in June 2017.

A safety audit of Farrell Park made 13 recommendations for improvements, including whether to install cameras.

A report on the idea was delayed while new rules were created for the use of video cameras.

Other safety improvements to Farrell Park have been completed, including removing underbrush and adding more lighting.

But municipal staff have decided it is not a good location for cameras because of the layout and the power upgrades that would be needed.

A file image of Chelsie Probert. (Facebook)

"Within a park, it's very complicated," said Diane Chisholm, the municipality's regional manager of facilities. "It's quite expensive, so it would be a last resort."

Tony Mancini, the councillor who represents the district where Farrell Park is located, pointed out that crime has actually decreased in Dartmouth North over the past two years.

One location where video cameras may be installed is the Acadia Centre in Lower Sackville.

The centre houses a library, recreation programs, the councillor's office and Acadia Park is located next door.

Coun. Steve Craig that there was an altercation Sunday night in the park between 10 and 15 youth.

"I do believe we need high-resolution video there to help," he said.

Amy Siciliano, the muncipality's public safety advisor, said the municipality is aware of what's happening in the park and is looking at installing cameras.

Not all councillors are on board with the idea of using cameras.

"I worry we are sacrificing our liberties," said Coun. Richard Zurawski. "I value my privacy."

Zurawski is not convinced cameras reduce crime, but instead just move it to another area.

