Nine Mile River man, 60, killed in ATV crash
The passenger of a side-by-side ATV has died after the vehicle crashed on Ashdale Road near Smileys Provincial park Sunday morning. The driver was unhurt.
2 people were on a side-by-side ATV when it rolled over near Smileys Provinical Park
A 60-year-old man from Nine Mile River, N.S., died Sunday morning after a side-by-side ATV rolled over in a field on Ashdale Road near Smileys Provincial Park.
RCMP said the crash was reported around 11 a.m.
There were two men on the vehicle at the time of the crash.
The passenger died at the scene. The driver was unhurt.
RCMP say they weren't wearing seatbelts.