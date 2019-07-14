Nine Mile River man, 60, killed in ATV crash

A 60-year-old man from Nine Mile River, N.S., died Sunday morning after a side-by-side ATV rolled over in a field on Ashdale Road near Smileys Provincial Park.

RCMP said the crash was reported around 11 a.m.

There were two men on the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The passenger died at the scene. The driver was unhurt.

RCMP say they weren't wearing seatbelts.