Skip to Main Content
Nine Mile River man, 60, killed in ATV crash
Nova Scotia·New

Nine Mile River man, 60, killed in ATV crash

The passenger of a side-by-side ATV has died after the vehicle crashed on Ashdale Road near Smileys Provincial park Sunday morning. The driver was unhurt.

2 people were on a side-by-side ATV when it rolled over near Smileys Provinical Park

CBC News ·

A 60-year-old man from Nine Mile River, N.S., died Sunday morning after a side-by-side ATV rolled over in a field on Ashdale Road near Smileys Provincial Park.

RCMP said the crash was reported around 11 a.m.

There were two men on the vehicle at the time of the crash. 

The passenger died at the scene. The driver was unhurt. 

RCMP say they weren't wearing seatbelts. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|