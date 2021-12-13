Longest-running country jamboree in Canada returns to Nova Scotia stage

Guitars were tuned and the stage lights flickered on for the first time in nearly two years at the Nine Mile River Community Centre.

Sunday afternoon saw the return of the popular country jamboree at the hall in East Hants, which organizers believe is the longest-running event of its kind in Canada.

Eric Bowers was there when it all started back in 1966. He was a member of The County Folk jamboree band that performed on Sunday nights at a local stock car track, before they moved into the community centre.

When asked the secret to a successful jamboree, Bowers said: honesty, down-to-earth tunes, and "don't play rock and roll too much."

Eric Bowers has been a member of the Nova Scotia Country Music Hall of Fame since 2003, and performed on Sunday for the Nine Mile River Country Music Jamboree. (Haley Ryan/CBC)

He still joins in for a song or two, usually including one of his favourites, Bill Anderson's "Bright Lights and County Music."

"For me, at 88, it feels good. I feel proud that I can still go out and sing my song," Bowers said.

For 55 years, the monthly event never took a break until March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit Nova Scotia.

But Betty Ashley, emcee, bass player, and organizer, said despite the break she believes their record is still intact.

Betty Ashley has been the emcee and organizer of the Nine Mile River Country Music Jamboree for the past five years. (Haley Ryan/CBC)

"I don't think anybody's going to meet up with the 55, 56 years that this one's been going. They've got a lot of catching up to do," she said backstage, surrounded by photos of jamboree performers from over the decades.

"Hopefully we'll go 'til we're 100 years."

Ashley said before the pandemic, seniors often told her the jamboree was the only time they'd leave their house besides getting groceries, and they've missed being able to see friends.

The Nine Mile River area is also an "underrated" area when people think about Nova Scotia music, Ashley said. She currently has a roster of more than 450 people she can call for the jamboree, including young people just starting out and seasoned professionals.

Binders full of clippings and photos of the Nine Mile River Country Music Jamboree's long 55-year history. (Haley Ryan/CBC)

Although COVID-19 cases are rising again in the province, with 111 reported Sunday, Ashley said they are following all the rules and can only hope musical events can continue.

"I think it's good for everybody's health. I think it's good for your mind. It's good for your spirit, and it's a good time of year to get restarted," Ashley said.

The jamboree is held on the second Sunday of every month, except a break in July and August.

