Nicole hits coast of Florida, remnants track toward Maritimes

Nicole hit the coast of Florida Wednesday night as a Category 1 hurricane with sustained winds of 120 km/h.

The National Hurricane Center says Nicole made landfall near North Hutchinson Island just south of Vero Beach.

As of 5 a.m. AT, Nicole was classified as a tropical storm and had sustained winds of 110 km/h. Now that Nicole is over land, the system will slowly lose strength.

While the system is losing strength, the remnants of Nicole will be steered into the Maritimes courtesy of a cold front. The cold front is pushing out of Quebec and another approaching low is coming in from the west.

Now that Nicole is over land, the system will slowly lose strength and by Friday afternoon, will be referred to as the remnants of Nicole. (Tina Simpkin/CBC)

If it weren't for Nicole, this would be a typical fall storm. What's different is that this fall storm will have tropical moisture with it and that will enhance the rainfall totals and generate higher winds.

Friday night into Saturday morning the rain will intensify, with higher amounts expected along the Fundy coast and New Brunswick.

The winds will be southwesterly, gusting to 60 km/h with higher gusts possible along the Atlantic coast and the Fundy coast of New Brunswick.

On Saturday afternoon, the intensity of the rain will shift eastward and the rain will begin to taper off from west to east.

Rainfall predictions for Nicole show pockets of New Brunswick, P.E.I. and Cape Breton will receive 50 to 80 millimetres of rain. (Tina Simpkin/CBC)

The cold air producing snow in Quebec and the Gaspé Peninsula will push into northern New Brunswick Saturday night into Sunday. By then, the moisture will be east, and the snowfall potential will be limited.

The timing of the front may change, but New Brunswick and P.E.I. are expected to see the heaviest amounts of rain, with pockets that receive 50 to 80 millimetres. Meanwhile, the coast of Nova Scotia will see the higher winds.

