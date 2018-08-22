Man who killed Halifax yoga teacher will serve at least 15 years in prison

Nicholas Butcher must serve 15 years in prison before he can apply for parole in the stabbing death of his girlfriend two years ago while she slept in her Halifax-area home.

Justice Josh Arnold delivered his ruling at Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax Wednesday morning.

In April, Butcher, 36, was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Kristin Johnston, 32, a local yoga instructor.

He had been in a relationship with the Montreal-born woman. She was thinking about breaking up with Butcher when he stabbed her to death in her bed on March 26, 2016. Before calling 911, he cut off his own hand with a power saw and stabbed himself in the neck in an attempt to end his life.

The murder conviction carries an automatic life sentence, but Wednesday's hearing was held to determine when Butcher could apply for parole.

Family speaks out

The judge noted that Butcher had not been in trouble with the law before. Butcher had earned a law degree, but never practised law.

Butcher was credited with the 880 days he's already spent in custody. He must also give a DNA sample and faces a weapons ban. He also must pay a $200 victim fine surcharge.

Thomas Bourne, Johnston's stepfather, said he is working to find forgiveness but it doesn't come easily.

Bourne said the trial has been difficult to take in, and said his stepdaughter's reputation being put into question was particularly hard to deal with.

"I'm relieved that it's now over. That we can maybe draw a line and we can try to get on with what's left of our lives," said Bourne.

CBC News covered the sentencing live.

Crown prosecutor Carla Ball argued he should not be allowed to apply for parole for 17 years, noting what she described as Butcher's "forethought" for confrontation and that Johnston was his domestic partner.

But defence lawyer Peter Planetta said his client should be eligible for parole after 10 years, pointing to mitigating factors such as his clean record and prospects for rehabilitation.

Read more articles from CBC Nova Scotia