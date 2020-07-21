Nursing home group calls on Nova Scotia to invest more in long-term care sector

A group that represents most of the licensed long-term care providers in Nova Scotia is calling on the provincial government invest more in the sector, including increasing staffing levels and eliminating shared rooms in older care homes.

"As the providers of long-term care in this province, we come to work every day with the care and safety of our residents as our first priority, but we're working in an extremely challenging environment," Debra Boudreau, the board chair of the Nursing Homes of Nova Scotia Association, said in a news release Tuesday.

"We are the experts in delivery of care, and we need to be at the table to get this work done."

The association represents 83 per cent of the licensed long-term care providers in Nova Scotia. Experts say the COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated the challenges in long-term care.

Fifty-three residents at the Northwood long-term care facility in Halifax have died due to COVID-19, representing the bulk of the 63 total deaths from the virus in Nova Scotia.

In a position paper titled Enough Talk, the association asks five things of the provincial government:

Establish a vision for long-term care by developing a sector strategy.

Invest more in the workforce by completing a full compensation review and increasing staffing levels.

Create a multi-year infrastructure plan to eliminate shared rooms in older long-term care homes.

Revise funding models to ensure equitable access across the sector.

Review, alongside the association, timelines related to recommendations by the 2018 expert panel on long-term care.

The release said the association would like the province to focus on the requests in the next six to 18 months.

"We know firsthand what needs to be done to provide the care our elders deserve but we can't wait any longer. We need action now," Michele Lowe, the executive director of association, said in the same news release.

The association also said there have been at least nine recommendation reports since 2008 that have called for change in the long-term care sector — none of which have been fully implemented.

