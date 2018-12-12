NHL totem poles called 'blatant cultural appropriation' pulled from some stores

Hockey-themed totem poles have been removed from shelves at nine Lawtons drug store locations across Nova Scotia, following a complaint that called them "blatant cultural appropriation."

Rebecca Thomas, who is Mi'kmaw and a former Halifax poet laureate, noticed the items and tweeted at the company.

She wrote on Twitter that the items are "awful appropriative pieces of trash" that undermine West Coast Indigenous culture.

I wanna know why <a href="https://twitter.com/lawtonsdrugs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@lawtonsdrugs</a> would sell such an awful appropriative pieces of trash that undermines west coast Indigenous culture. Don’t at me with snarky hockey comments. <a href="https://t.co/QojdDTCCUg">pic.twitter.com/QojdDTCCUg</a> —@beccaleat

"Totem polls mean something to the communities who practice this tradition. All it would have taken was one person up the chain of command in procurement to stop and question this item," Thomas said in a statement to CBC News.

"Had this happened, Lawtons might not be in this current predicament."

Totem poles have long been created by First Nations on the West Coast, and are used to mark and commemorate things like ancestry, family history and certain events.

Lawtons quickly responded to Thomas and said it would be taking the merchandise off store shelves.

Rebecca, thank you so much for bringing this to our attention. We want to sincerely apologize for this! We're pulling this product from our stores immediately, our team is on it. —@lawtonsdrugs

"We are in the process of connecting with the supplier to express our concerns and the feedback we received," Sarah McLean, director of external communications, said in an email to CBC News.

"We are committed to providing a positive and inclusive shopping experience for all of our customers."

According to the website of the totem pole's manufacturer, Evergreen Enterprises, the items are decorative and feature officially licensed logos from dozens of professional sports teams.

CBC News spoke to two public relations and social media officials at the National Hockey League, asking if the totem poles were licensed. Neither returned emailed questions containing pictures and descriptions of the items.

The teams featured include the Toronto Maple Leafs. Calls to the team head office were not returned.