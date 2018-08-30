Halifax mourns, gives back to woman who never stopped helping newcomers

People in Halifax are mourning the loss of a woman who made a deep contribution to the life of immigrants in this city.

Ngozi Otti, a social worker and founder of a development agency that focused on helping immigrant women, died in hospital on Aug. 24 after an illness.

"She always said, 'People who don't give, don't receive,'" her son, Toby Otti, said before her visitation Thursday.

"She gave in so many different ways that people are reaching out to us in order for them to give back. They feel obligated to give back to us at this stage."

Created opportunities for immigrants

Otti was one of the founders of the African Community Investment Cooperative of Canada, an agency first set up in 2013 to assist new immigrants from Africa.

Ngozi Otti (middle) is being mourned by many friends and family in the Halifax area and around the world. (Contributed by family of Ngozi Otti)

The ACICC later expanded its focus to people who immigrated to Nova Scotia from all over the globe.

The co-op offered programs like a business incubator and marketplace for newcomer entrepreneurs, a sewing program for women, and an aquaponics program for foods not commonly grown in Nova Scotia.

Otti leaves behind her husband and six children, who are fundraising to return her body to her country of origin, Nigeria.

Toby Otti, 19, is her eldest child and explained that Ngozi wanted to return to Nigeria with her family to see her parents and siblings who still live there.

Burial in Nigeria

The family is trying to raise $50,000 to cover the expense of returning her body for burial and allowing her entire family to travel to Nigeria to say goodbye.

As of Thursday afternoon, $7,145 had been raised on a GoFundMe site.

Otti held two degrees from Nova Scotian universities, including a bachelor of social work from Dalhousie University. She was selected as one of the members of the official Canadian Delegation to the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women in 2017.

Ngozi Otti held a bachelor of social work from Dalhousie University and was a delegate to the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women in 2017. (Ngozi Otti / Dalhousie University)

Just before her death, Otti was surrounded by friends and family praying for her speedy recovery.

"I never actually truly understood how much she meant to other people," Toby Otti said, adding that his mother would have wanted others to continue her legacy of giving.

"Life is so short that, you just don't know when it's going to end. You might as well make the best of it, and make people understand who you really are by sharing your wisdom and knowledge and understanding with other people. That's exactly what she would have wanted."