Watch the CBC News Special: Nova Scotia Remembers

Canadians will pay tribute to the victims of the Nova Scotia shootings and lend support to all friends, family members and mourners across the country during an online vigil broadcast this evening that will be available on CBC.

Last Saturday and Sunday, a gunman's 12-hour rampage through rural Nova Scotia ended the lives of at least 22 victims, making it Canada's deadliest mass shooting.

CBC News Special: Nova Scotia Remembers, hosted by CBC News Nova Scotia anchor Tom Murphy, begins at 7 p.m. AT (6 p.m. ET). You can watch the special in the video above, as well as on CBC News Network, CBC Gem and the CBC News app.

In the Atlantic provinces, the special will also be broadcast on CBC-TV and CBC Radio, with the radio broadcast hosted by CBC Nova Scotia's Jeff Douglas.

A woman pays her respects at a roadside memorial on Portapique Road in Portapique, N.S. on Friday. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

The event originated with and will livestream on the Colchester-Supporting Our Communities Facebook page.

The virtual vigil will include musical tributes and messages of support and hope from dignitaries and notable figures who have a special connection to Nova Scotia.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is among those who will deliver remarks via video.

Premier Stephen McNeil said he would wear a Nova Scotia tartan at home in remembrance of the victims, adding he hoped the virtual gathering would capture the spirit of a kitchen party with conversation and music.

RCMP officers take part in a memorial for the victims of the Nova Scotia shootings in front of their headquarters in Montreal on Friday. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

"I'm sorry this has to be a virtual gathering. And that the physical connection of a hug is not possible. But you will still feel the love and the warmth in this tribute," McNeil said.

"My hope is that everyone who watches will feel like they are gathering around the table and listening to some remarkable stories about some remarkable people."

If you are seeking mental health support during this time, here are resources available to Nova Scotians.

If you are outside of Nova Scotia, click here to find support in your area.