Dartmouth private school notifies parents of move to East Hants

A private school in Dartmouth, N.S., has informed parents it will have to leave a new building it moved into in the fall of 2017 and set up shop about 40 kilometres away.

In an email sent out Tuesday, Newbridge Academy said the school intended to buy the building, located on John Savage Avenue, from the contractor, but negotiations failed.

"It was always our plan to purchase the building when it made financial sense based on enrolments," CEO Trevor MacEachern said.



"We have been in restructuring negotiations with the building owner since the fall of 2018. Subsequently we presented two written offers to purchase the building.... The second offer made recently was in fact above market value, but yet was turned down by the owner."

He wrote the high cost of continuing to rent the building would have caused a significant tuition increase.

School says it opted for move over tuition hike

Instead of hiking tuition fees, the school decided to return to the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz, where it previously held classes for three years. The school said it is seeking a professional bus service to transport students, with no additional charge to the families.

Parent Mike Nicoletopoulos said he hasn't decided whether he'll keep his son in the school this fall.

"We're devastated," he said. "It's been a phenomenal school for my son. We're definitely devastated at the whole idea because it's been a great experience.

"This whole idea of moving back to East Hants is obviously not what we signed up for."

Newbridge was founded in 2007 and offers classes from primary to Grade 12. Enrolment at the school topped 100 students in 2012.

MacEachern assured parents that the fees of those who prepaid tuition for 2019-20 are in a trust account.

He said another site with a new building is being sought and the move to the East Hants Sportplex next year is temporary.

Scrambling to find summer daycare

He also said the school is working on a "solid" long-term business plan.

Newbridge had intended to hold summer camps from July 2 to Aug. 23. However, the building must be vacated by the end of June, the email to parents said.

The school website showed that nearly all the spaces had been filled.

There was no indication on the website that the school had decided to move to other premises. Newbridge was holding its athletic banquet at the school on Wednesday evening.

CBC made repeated requests for comment from the school's administration, but there was no response.

