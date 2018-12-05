Thief steals military service medals from vehicle in Blockhouse

RCMP are investigating after four New Zealand service medals were stolen from a vehicle in Blockhouse, N.S., in November.

Police said in a news release Thursday that the vehicle was parked at a home on Cornwall Road in the community near Lunenburg on Nov. 14 when the items were stolen.

The medals included the New Zealand Operational Service Medal, the New Zealand Afghanistan Primary Medal, the New Zealand Special Service Medal and the New Zealand Defence Medal.

The thief also took a camouflage backpack, pouch and vest, a shovel, two sleeping bags, a tactical helmet and knee-high winter boots.

The day after the theft, a driver spotted the items strewn in the ditch not far from where they were stolen. Everything but the medals and a knife was recovered.