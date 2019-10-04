Skip to Main Content
Remembering Joe: Composer penning opera about N.S. relative killed in Korean War
Nova Scotia

Remembering Joe: Composer penning opera about N.S. relative killed in Korean War

A New York City schoolteacher and opera composer is hoping to find out more information about his great uncle, who was born in Nova Scotia, for an opera he's writing.

‘I’m hoping to get a sense of who he was as a person’, says Dan Rubins

Brooklyn Currie · CBC News ·
Joe Levison served with the 2nd Battalion of Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry in the Korean War. He died at the age of 22. (Submitted by Dan Rubins)

An opera composer in New York City is hoping Nova Scotians can help him fill in some blanks for his latest project.

Dan Rubins, a schoolteacher, is writing an opera about his great-uncle, Joe Levison. But he never met him and knows little about his life.

Rubins's grandmother, who was Levison's sister, moved to New York from Halifax before Levison died.

"She really didn't talk about him at all when my dad was growing up," Rubins said. "My dad was two years old when Joe died."

Levison died in the Korean War, at the age of 22. He was a press relations officer.

With the help of old letters and newspaper clippings, Rubins spent the past few months piecing together as much information about Levison as he could.

"I realized there was so much story there of my family, that had never been told," Rubins said. "[It's a] story I really want to share on a wider level."

Dan Rubins is hoping to learn more about who his great-uncle. (Submitted by Dan Rubins)

Levison was born in Sydney in 1928 to parents Felix and Hilda Levison. The family moved to Halifax sometime in the 1930s.

Rubins said his first piece of evidence of the move to Halifax is a newspaper article from 1936. The article states Levison's father, who ran a milk store, fought off a robber by throwing a milk bottle at him.

The family lived on Seymour Street, Rubins said, and attended what is now the Beth Israel Synagogue on Oxford Street.

Levison spent summers at Camp Kadimah on the South Shore with his cousins from Sydney.

After reading through condolence letters sent to the family after Levison's death, Rubins discovered Levison studied at Queen Elizabeth High School before transferring to what was then Saint Mary's High School.

He went to Dalhousie for his undergraduate degree, and began law school the same year he went to Korea.

Rubins has only been able to track down one person from Levison's past — a woman who was a romantic interest who appears in his letters from the war.

A newspaper clipping from the Vancouver Sun on May 30, 1951 is one of the few pieces of history Rubins has to help him piece together his great-uncle's story. (Submitted by Dan Rubins)

"It's really been kind of an amazing journey to discover that," he said. "She really helped me understand a better picture of who he was, just as a human."

Rubins said he's hoping to hear from anyone in the Halifax area who might have gone to school with Levison, or anyone who might have been a part of his Jewish life either at the synagogue or at Camp Kadimah.

"I'm hoping to get a sense of who he was as a person," Rubins said. "But also get a sense of the people who inhabited his world. I'm interested in telling their stories through this piece as well."

The first presentation of the opera will be in February, as a commission for the Fieldston High School in New York City, which has an opera program for high school students.

Rubins said he hopes to show it in Nova Scotia at some point, bringing Levison's story back to where it started.

One of 25 letters Rubins has from Levison's time in the Korean War. Some scenes in Rubins's opera are based on the contents of these letters. (Submitted by Dan Rubins)

MORE TOP STORIES

With files from Information Morning

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.