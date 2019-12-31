Nova Scotia braces for wintry, wet, windy New Year's Eve

Nova Scotians can expect a wet, windy start to 2020.

CBC meteorologist Jim Abraham says a mix of winter weather will move across the southern Maritimes on Tuesday.

On mainland Nova Scotia, snow mixed with ice pellets began in the southwest this morning and will reach Halifax close to noon and the Northumberland Strait near suppertime.

Inland areas can expect two to five centimetres of snow, and Abraham said there's also a risk of freezing rain.

In the evening, Abraham said mainland Nova Scotians should expect the wintry mix to change to rain before tapering to showers, with about 10 to 20 millimetres expected. He also forecasts a southeast wind of 40 km/h gusting to 70.

"That break will continue through the mainland through the overnight period," he said. "It'll be mild, but rather breezy ... the umbrella thing won't work very well."

The temperature could rise to 5 C overnight, he said. Fog patches are also expected to develop.

6:30am: snow over W NB. Mixed rain-ice pellets just starting extreme SW NS. Precip will move across Maritimes today not reaching CB til supper. Atl & Fundy coasts change more quickly to rain. No change to rain N NB. 15mm rain ends just before 2020 in Halifax.<br>Snowfall fcst on pic <a href="https://t.co/DJ4JKpMk0E">pic.twitter.com/DJ4JKpMk0E</a> —@YHZweatherguy

On Cape Breton Island, Tuesday will have a high of zero, with 25 km/h wind developing. Abraham is forecasting snow mixed with ice pellets or freezing rain tonight, before changing to rain after midnight.

Five to 10 centimetres of snow is expected, except in parts of Victoria County, which could see up to 15.

Tonight will be a windy one for Cape Breton. The island can expect a southeast wind of 40 km/h gusting to 80. There's a wind warning in effect for northern Inverness County, which could see gusts up to 120 km/h.

As Cape Breton is expecting the wintry weather to hit later than the mainland, Abraham said it's "really bad timing" for their New Year's festivities.

"Anyone going outside of the mainland should pack a bag rather than coming back," he said. "A lot of people in P.E.I., Cape Breton, and New Brunswick ... stay at a hotel, or stay at your friends' rather than driving back after the New Year's parties or dinners or dances."

The Cape Breton Regional Municipality has cancelled its New Year's Eve event in Sydney due to the weather.

CBRM’s outdoor NYE event at City Hall is cancelled tomorrow due to forecasted weather. <br><br>Extra bus routes also cancelled. Regular NYE service still in effect (weekend service ending at 5pm)<br><br>Free skating at C200 instead! 5:30-8pm With popcorn and hot chocolate —@CBRMGov

Temperatures on the island could reach 4 C overnight.

On New Years Day, mainland Nova Scotians can expect scattered showers or flurries with southwest winds of 25 km/h.

Temperatures will be near 2 C.

Cape Bretoners can expect scattered showers or flurries on New Year's Day, with temperatures near 2 C.

