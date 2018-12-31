Parts of Nova Scotia could see up to 15 cm of snow on New Year's Day

Snowfall across Nova Scotia is likely on New Year's Day, with up to 15 centimetres expected in some parts of the province.

Environment Canada says the snow will begin early Tuesday morning over western Nova Scotia and spread eastward to the rest of the province during the morning.

The highest snowfall amounts are expected in the Cape Breton Highlands. The weather forecaster has issued snowfall warnings for Victoria County and Inverness County for Mabou and north. There's also a Les Suêtes wind warning in effect for the latter area.

The rest of the province is under special weather statements.

"Gusty southeasterly winds during the day Tuesday could also reduce visibility at times in blowing snow," said Environment Canada.

"Snow should taper to showers or drizzle in the afternoon as temperatures climb above the freezing mark."

Marine Atlantic has changed its departure time for its ferry from North Sydney, N.S., to Port aux Basques, N.L., to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, weather permitting.

The ferry service also advises passengers the weather has potential to affect multiple departures on Jan. 1 and Jan. 2 and says it will update its schedule as information becomes available.

