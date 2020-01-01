Girl in a rush to be born becomes Nova Scotia's first baby of 2020

The first baby born in Nova Scotia this decade was so ready to make her appearance that she only waited 12 minutes after her mother got to the hospital before crying out her first greeting to the world.

Kendra Kapoor was born at 12:42 a.m. at the IWK Health Centre in Halifax.

Her mother, Belinda Doku, said she started experiencing Braxton-Hicks contractions on Dec. 30, but "it wasn't painful at all."

The drama picked up around 7 p.m. on Dec. 31, when contractions began in earnest. But it wasn't until 11 p.m. or so that they became painful enough to begin preparations to head to the hospital.

As soon as the vehicle pulled into the hospital's parking garage, Doku's water broke.

"I was like, 'No, I can't walk. I need to push.' And my cousin was like, 'No we need to get to the women's section first,'" Doku said.

She said she started pushing as soon as she got to the reception desk in the admissions department.

"Oh my God, it was so quick," said Doku. "We got here at 12:30 a.m. and I was asking for an epidural and they were like, I was already nine centimetres dilated."

Just three pushes later, the eight-pound, 12-ounce Kendra was born.

"They were all like, 'Yay, New Year's baby!'" Doku said.

Doku and her husband, Rajiv Kapoor, are originally from Ghana but live in Dubai. They were only planning to be in Nova Scotia for a couple of days to visit Doku's cousin in Bedford before travelling to New York to have the baby and be closer to family there.

Rajiv Kapoor says it would have been nice if Kendra was born a few minutes earlier, as she would have shared a birthday with him on Dec. 31.

Dad Rajiv Kapoor holds baby Kendra on her birthday, Jan. 1, 2020, at the IWK Health Centre in Halifax. (IWK Health Centre)

But he says having the first New Year's baby in the province is "still good."

"Before she was born, we didn't think about it. Now it's dawning up on us what is really happening," he said.

"It sounds like a big deal, but when she was popping out we were just thinking about the safe delivery."

Kendra is the couple's second child.

