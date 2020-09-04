New Waterford man charged in crash that left 2 dead

A man from New Waterford, N.S., has been charged in a crash on Aug. 29 that resulted in two deaths.

A man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s were found dead in a truck that struck a power pole on Grand Lake Road, near Sydney.

Cape Breton Regional Police issued a public appeal at the time to help locate the driver. They subsequently issued a release to say he had been found.

Justin Ronald Burke, 28, has been charged with two counts of operating a conveyance resulting in death. He also faces two charges of failing to comply with conditions.

He'll return to court in Sydney on Sept. 30 for election and plea.

MORE TOP STORIES

