New Waterford man charged in crash that left 2 dead
A man from New Waterford, N.S., has been charged in a crash on Aug. 29 that resulted in two deaths. A man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s were found dead in a truck that struck a power pole on Grand Lake Road, near Sydney.
Justin Ronald Burke, 28, charged with 2 counts of operating a conveyance resulting in death
Cape Breton Regional Police issued a public appeal at the time to help locate the driver. They subsequently issued a release to say he had been found.
Justin Ronald Burke, 28, has been charged with two counts of operating a conveyance resulting in death. He also faces two charges of failing to comply with conditions.
He'll return to court in Sydney on Sept. 30 for election and plea.