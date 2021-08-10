New Waterford man charged after series of thefts

Cape Breton Regional Police say a New Waterford, N.S., man is facing charges connected to a series of thefts and break-ins in the local area.

The 34-year-old was arrested as the result of an ongoing investigation after thefts were reported in September at Walmart in Sydney, along with the Pharmasave and NSLC store in New Waterford, police said Wednesday.

In August, thefts were reported from the Sydney River Superstore and at a Nova Scotia Power turbine plant on Grand Lake Road.

Police said officers were able to further connect the accused to a June 2020 break and enter at a Plummer Avenue home in New Waterford.

The accused was arrested during a vehicle stop in Glace Bay on Tuesday.

He was remanded to a nearby correctional centre and charged with two counts of break and enter, five counts of theft and possession of hydromorphone. He is expected to appear in Sydney provincial court later Wednesday.

Another man, a 31-year-old from New Waterford, was also arrested during the vehicle stop and released on a promise to appear in court on two charges of theft from the Superstore and Petro Canada in Sydney River.

MORE TOP STORIES