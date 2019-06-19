New Waterford Legion reopens after new executive elected

The Royal Canadian Legion branch in New Waterford, N.S., is open again after closing for nearly a month in the wake of a harassment complaint.

The executive resigned after a complaint by Jason McDonald, a member who said he was harassed for being gay.

New elections last week brought a mostly new slate of officers.

David Grant used to simply be an active member, but he's now the president. One day after the branch reopened, Grant was at the Legion getting things back up and running.

"It takes a little bit, and then you've got to get things in place," he said.

Newly elected president David Grant says members won't notice a lot of differences with the branch under new management. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

"Well, I've been here probably, the last few days, probably seven hours a day."

Grant has been getting the modem connected for the video lottery terminals, cutting new keys for volunteers and generally organizing.

New hours, new faces

He said members won't notice a lot of differences with the branch under new management.

"A change in the hours and change in the faces who's on the executive," said Grant.

"That's pretty much gonna be hopefully the only change."

Being a new member of the executive, Grant didn't want to comment on the harassment complaint or the temporary closure.

Meanwhile, McDonald's complaint to the Legion is on hold while his case goes before the Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission.

Jason McDonald says he hopes the new executive works to make the branch more inclusive, but even with new faces at the helm, he won't be going back. (Gary Mansfield/CBC)

McDonald said he wishes the New Waterford branch well.

"I'm happy the Legion is back open," he said.

"I think it's great. They do great work. It's just unfortunate that the discrimination happened, and people will be held accountable."

McDonald said he hopes the new executive works to make the branch more inclusive.

But even with new faces at the helm, McDonald said he won't be going back, because of some of the members.

MORE TOP STORIES