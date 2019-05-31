New Waterford legion to hold hearing into gay member's harassment complaint

The Royal Canadian Legion in New Waterford is holding a hearing in June into a harassment complaint filed by one of its executive members, who is gay.

Jason McDonald says he's been the subject of taunts and homophobic slurs at the legion because of his sexual orientation.

His complaint led to the resignation of the executive and closure of Branch 15 earlier this month.

Marion Fryday-Cook, president of the Nova Scotia Nunavat Command, confirmed that there is an investigation into McDonald's complaint.

"NS/NU Command has been fully apprised of the situation at the New Waterford legion Branch # 15. It is an extremely serious situation and we do not condone any form of discrimination. An investigation is ongoing at this time," she said in a written statement.

The legion has scheduled a hearing into the complaint for June 12 at its Plummer Avenue location. It remains closed until a new executive can be elected.

Homophobic slurs got worse

McDonald said he joined the legion in memory of his grandfathers who served in the Second World War and his brother who served during the Gulf War.

Taking the position as ways and means co-ordinator, McDonald said he hoped to help breathe new life into the legion and help get new members.

The New Waterford legion remains closed after its executive resigned earlier this month following a complaint from one of its members that he was harassed because he is gay. (Gary Mansfield/CBC)

But he said he became of target of harassment after joining the organization's dart league.

"That's where the homophonic slurs started, but for awhile, I just kept on going, holding my head high," McDonald said.

"Then, in March, it continued to the point where I was verbally assaulted by this particular member. After that, I put in the formal complaint."

McDonald said he initially enjoyed his time at the legion.

"I met a lot of great people but there were some things we simply couldn't get past."

'Private boys club'

He said the legion has become "a private boys club who, if they don't get their own way, continue to make it hell for everybody else."

McDonald said he couldn't sit by and let the discrimination and harassment continue.

Mayor Cecil Clarke says no organization, including the Royal Canadian Legion, should discriminate against people because of their sexual orientation. (Gary Mansfield/CBC)

"It is against the law to treat us any way different than anyone else on the street. I have a loving husband, a great family, I have a home and a great job and a supportive employer," he said.

"I'm just a human being like everyone else — that's the biggest point I want to make. I want to make sure that by standing up for myself, I may be standing up for those who may be gay or trans or lesbian or bisexual in our community who feel they don't have a voice or who feel that they are oppressed and can't speak up. Speak up and be proud."

Support from Mayor Cecil Clarke

Cape Breton Regional Municipality Mayor Cecil Clarke, who married his partner, Kyle Peterson, last September, has reached out to McDonald to offer his support.

" And I just wanted to assure him he had support both personally as someone who's gay and married in our community like I am, and to also let him know that the Royal Canadian Legion I've been a part of ... in my own community, has been totally supportive and inclusive," Clarke said.

The Royal Canadian Legion in New Waterford is investigating Jason McDonald's complaint and will hold a hearing June 12. (Gary Mansfield/CBC)

But he said "homophobia cannot be accepted [at] the Royal Canadian Legion or otherwise."

McDonald said he's hoping for a positive result from his complaint.

"An apology would be fine but that's not really what it's about. Our legions have to do better with including people. They have gay veterans out there, they have older gay veterans, they need to be inclusive and support the community as it grows and changes," he said.

