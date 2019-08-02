New Waterford to get combined school, health centre, nursing home complex

The Nova Scotia government has decided to kill three birds with one stone by building a new community health centre, school and nursing home on the same site in New Waterford.

The campus, announced Friday, is designed to fit on the land currently occupied by the Breton Education Centre.

The new facilities are needed to replace the aging New Waterford Consolidated Hospital, which the government has said needs to be closed, and the Breton Education Centre. The school is almost 50 years old.

There will be 60 long-term care beds in the nursing home, which will be housed in the same building as the clinic. The school will be located in its own building with a public area located between the two structures.

Although the replacement plans have been in the works for months, the details have been kept a close secret until now.

Byelections coming

Premier Stephen McNeil is expected to announce by-elections in three constituencies this weekend, two of them in Cape Breton.

McNeil called the community hub model "exciting and innovative" during one of four news conferences planned for Friday.

"It will also provide more exposure to health-care career options for students and create better connections between seniors in long-term care and their community," he said.

The clinic is expected to provide the following services,

space for family doctors' offices and collaborative care teams.

After hours clinic for booked appointments.

counselling, wellness clinics.

diagnostic imaging, including x-rays and ultrasounds.

blood collection.

cardiac, EKG.

12 short-stay beds for people who need to be kept under observation for less than 72 hours.

The provincial government has said it would be looking for a private company to design and build the heath component of this project.

Construction is expected to start in the fall of 2020.

