N.S. unveils new rule restricting travel for sports for kids 11 and under

The Nova Scotia government has announced new rules for children 11 and under that restrict kids from travelling out of province for arts or sports games, competitions and tournaments.

The restrictions go into effect immediately. A news release Wednesday said they also apply to children travelling to the province, meaning local organizations, businesses and individuals can't include kids 11 and under from outside Nova Scotia as participants.

"We are seeing cases spreading among children through these types of events," Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, said in the release. "Given that vaccination for this age group is only just starting to roll out, we need to take this step to help keep our children and others safe."

The province plans to re-evaluate the restrictions in January.

The news release said the rules do not apply to children travelling as spectators or to regular practices, lessons and rehearsals because those activities are considered "lower risk because they are interacting with the same group all the time."

